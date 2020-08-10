Motorcyclist dies in crash along Onslow County highway

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says a 71-year-old was killed while riding his motorcycle over the weekend.

State troopers say James Keith was trying to turn onto Highway 17 from Hines Stumps Sound Church Road near Holly Ridge just after 4 p.m. Sunday when he crossed the center line and crashed into a truck and died.

The truck was driven by 28-year-old Juan Sanchez from Houston, Texas. No charges have been filed.

