Man wanted for OBX shooting

KILL DEVIL HILLS N.C. (WITN) - Police on the Outer Banks are looking for a man after a shooting Sunday night.

Kill Devil Hills police say it happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 300 block of West 3rd Street.

Isaias DePaul is wanted for the shooting.

Police say the victim was shot in the leg after the two had a verbal disagreement earlier in the day at the beach.

The 24-year-old DePaul, who lives in Kill Devil Hills, showed up at the victim’s home with two other people and police said a fistfight escalated to a shooting.

Police say if anyone knows the whereabouts of DePaul to call 911. They also ask residents in the area to keep an eye out for the gun used in the shooting.

