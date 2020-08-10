Advertisement

Man wanted for OBX shooting

Isaias DePaul is wanted for a Sunday night shooting in Kill Devil Hills.
Isaias DePaul is wanted for a Sunday night shooting in Kill Devil Hills.(Kill Devil Hills police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILL DEVIL HILLS N.C. (WITN) - Police on the Outer Banks are looking for a man after a shooting Sunday night.

Kill Devil Hills police say it happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 300 block of West 3rd Street.

Isaias DePaul is wanted for the shooting.

Police say the victim was shot in the leg after the two had a verbal disagreement earlier in the day at the beach.

The 24-year-old DePaul, who lives in Kill Devil Hills, showed up at the victim’s home with two other people and police said a fistfight escalated to a shooting.

Police say if anyone knows the whereabouts of DePaul to call 911. They also ask residents in the area to keep an eye out for the gun used in the shooting.

