Jim’s Forecast: Wet pattern continues through work week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Monday & Tuesday

The Bermuda High will flex its way back into the area as we start the work week. Rain chances will again drop down to 20%-30% with mostly sunny skies through the a.m. hours. Highs will reach the low 90s with a steady southwesterly breeze blowing in at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

The strength of the Bermuda High will wane, leading to more opportunities for showers and storms to pop up. The severe weather threat will remain low, but thunderstorms will be plentiful through the afternoon. Highs over this stretch will hold in the upper 80s with a few locations hitting the 90° mark. Overnight lows will hold in the mid 70s.

Hurricane Isaias:

The damage surveys from the National Weather Service continue to support the destructive nature of Hurricane Isaias. As of Friday, 7 tornadoes are confirmed throughout the area with the strongest, an EF-3 tornado, taking 2 lives in Bertie County.