Hundreds gather in Raleigh to voice support for law enforcement

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Raleigh on Saturday to show their support for law enforcement officers.

The event was organized by a Facebook group called "Back the Blue NC."

It has tens of thousands of members online.

Many of those in attendance said they are concerned over recent calls to "defund the police," and say they want to "defend the police."

A group of counter-protesters showed up across the street at the state’s General Assembly building to shout the names of people who have been killed by law enforcement.

"It is kind of like 'Mad Max' out here without police and protection. Anybody can do whatever they want," says rally attendee Troy Lewis.

People in both groups say anger shouldn’t be toward all police officers and more money should go to help pay for better training.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

