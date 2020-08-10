Gaston County residents push back on decision to relocate Confederate monument

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

Effects of the re-surging Black Lives Matter movement are still being felt in our state.

A group of people gathered yesterday in Gaston County to voice their support of a Confederate monument.

The rally came five days after county commissioners voted to relocate the statue to private property.

The Gaston County Chapter of the Conservative Action organized the rally.

Supporters say the monument is about their history and the statue should remain.

"This statue belongs right where it is. It's a sacrifice to the men that died defending this county," says organizer William Carter.

The county said it plans to put a monument to all Gaston County soldiers who have died in the line of duty in front of the courthouse.

