Advertisement

Fire department creating water rescue team

Morehead City begins process of starting a water rescue crew
By Stacia Strong
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The coastal community of Morehead City is in the beginning stages of creating a water rescue team. After years of hurricanes, leaders at the Fire Department say they realized their was a need to have their own team and equipment for inland water rescues and swift water rescues.

Morehead City Fire Department trains to become a Water Rescue Team
Morehead City Fire Department trains to become a Water Rescue Team(witn)

The Fire department already had necessary equipment for rescues on the Intercoastal Waterways and along the beach but rescues due to flooding require different equipment and additional training.

Fire Chief Jame Fulk says it was Hurricane Florence that really drove home the need for the program. “We don’t have water rescue equipment for the inland areas like our streets and people’s homes or where water is moving very fast and unfortunately we had to rely some of our staff bringing their own equipment from home to make those water rescues,” said Fulk.

Fire officials along with help from the Newport Fire Department were able to secure $200,000 in state and federal grants to get the program up and running.

Brain Pasko is a battalion chief with the fire department and will be the team leader for the water rescue team. He says training is just in the beginning stages.

“We’ve done a swim test and got everybody that’s wanting to be on the team, knowing that they are physically and confidently able to handle themselves in the water, and from there it’s more book work and then going into some more skill preparation,” said Pasko.

There is still a lot of training to go, and officials say they expect to have the team up and ready to respond by 2021. “We’re talking about ropes training, general rescue training, water training, boat training, there’s a lot of aspects ,” said Pasko.

Chief Fulk says their goal for the program is to become certified so they can not only help residents in their own community but also all around the country.

Fulk explained, “We really want to be what’s considered in North Carolina as a type II team and there’s a whole list of equipment that goes with being a type II team and it will also allow us to be deployed to other areas of NC or in the country in the event of a water emergency.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Storm damage to C.M. Eppes Middle School means changes to start of school year

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A Greenville middle school wasn’t spared damage from Hurricane Isaias.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Wet afternoons set to fill rain gauges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Highs will range between 88 and 90 degrees most days this week. Scattered storms possible each afternoon.

News

UPDATE: Police have man in custody after 5-year-old fatally shot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Darius Sessoms, 25, was arrested by Wilson police and the U.S. Marshals’ Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

News

Apartment complexes found in violation after ECU students discover filth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
City code enforcement officers inspected 33 East, and Copper Beach, both on East 10th Street, and Paramount 3800 on U.S. 264 today after complaints.

Latest News

News

COVID-19: Beaufort County sees four more deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Beaufort County is reporting four COVID-19 deaths since Saturday.

News

COUNTRY STRONG: Trenton native competing for Titan Games title airs tonight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Eastern Carolina will find out tonight if one of its own was able to take home the Titan Games title tonight on WITN.

Crime

Man wanted for OBX shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Kill Devil Hills police say it happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 300 block of West 3rd Street.

News

ECU requires face masks as students head back to class

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The university says face coverings will be worn in public spaces and in face-to-face meetings while on campus.

Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Craven County ramps closed

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Department of Transportation says the U.S. 70 west entry and exit ramps from N.C. 43 are closed Monday and Tuesday so crews can pave them.

Local

Motorcyclist dies in crash along Onslow County highway

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Highway Patrol says a 71-year-old was killed while riding his motorcycle over the weekend.