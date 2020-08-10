Duke creates COVID-19 hotline to report students not following guidelines

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) -

Duke University is giving its surrounding community a way to report students not following coronavirus guidelines.

The university says students not following the rules can be reported through their "Duke Speak Up" hotline.

Students began moving onto campus on Friday, and restrictions have been put in place to keep students, families, and staff safe.

Once classes begin, students are expected to sign a pledge that they will wear face coverings in public, maintain social distance and wash hands often.

A spokesman for the university says there will be consequences for those who violate the rules.

