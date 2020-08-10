Craven County ramp closing for improvements

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two ramps in Craven County are closing Monday morning.

The U.S. 70 entry and exit ramps from N.C. 43 will both be closing so crews can pave them. The ramps will be closed from 6:30 in the morning until 7 Tuesday night.

Here are detours you can take:

Motorists on U.S. 70 west will continue on the highway to the Clarks Road exit, make a left at the exit, then turn left onto U.S. 70 east and drive about two miles to N.C. 43 exit.

Drivers on n.c. 43 will turn onto U.S. 70 east to the South Glenburnie Road exit, make a left at the end of the exit, and then another left onto U.S. 70 west.

Crews will be widening, milling and repaving the highway. It will eventually be renamed Interstate 42.

The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and will cost $25.5 million dollars.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.