COUNTRY STRONG: Trenton native competing for Titan Games title airs tonight

JONE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina will find out if one of its own was able to take home the Titan Games title tonight on WITN.

Will Sutton is an agriculture teacher at Croatan High School in Carteret County.

Viewers will find out tonight at 8 p.m. if the Trenton native who has been nicknamed “Country Strong” was able to beat out Matt Chan and Noah Palicia for the title.

Sutton was able to win the East regional championship to secure his spot in the finale.

We caught up with Sutton who was at Croatan High School getting ready for the school year.

“You know going in I felt like it was a win just being able to experience what I did and to be there with those amazing contestants and people that were on the Titan Games. And even getting to meet The Rock was worth the trip, worth the competition itself, going through the process and everything,” Sutton said, “But yeah, as soon as I won that first one against Karim Brinson who’s an amazing CrossFit athlete, and actually a coach for CrossFit, I thought maybe I got a chance at this you know?”

An outdoor watch party is being held at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Trenton from 6:30 to 9 this evening. Guests are asked to bring chairs.

