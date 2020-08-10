Concerns grow for ECU students over apartment living conditions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Camille Leake was all excited to move into her first apartment in Greenville this weekend, but when she opened the front door, the first thing she saw was bugs and trash all over the floor.

“I’ve seen like nasty things, and nasty doesn’t even come to describe what’s in the apartment,” says Leake, a prospective Copper Beech resident.

Leake’s roommate Jonte Johnson was too surprised to see the conditions of the apartment.

”As you can see there was cockroaches everywhere, hair all over the floor, the bathrooms were used and dirty,” Johnson explains.

Leake and Johnson were among the first tenants to get their keys on Saturday.

After a three hour drive they were ready to unpack all their things and get ready for the start of classes on Monday.

“It was just [disrespectful] the fact that they even gave us the keys to that apartment,” Johnson adds.

When they saw the unlivable conditions they knew they couldn’t move in, so Leake said she and Johnson went to speak with Copper Beech Management.

While they looked for another apartment for the two, the only available option had a man allergic to dogs already living in the unit; a solution that wouldn’t work for Leake who has a puppy herself.

“He said, ‘no you can choose that room or this room,’ and I can’t risk the guy’s health for being allergic to dogs,” says Leake.

After calling numerous hotels, the pair finally found a place to stay Saturday Night, hoping the room would be cleaned, by the next day.

When Sunday arrived, the conditions hadn’t changed.

“This is not good enough. I need a place to stay and it’s very sad that I have no where to live and I have to go back home and figure out how I’m going to do college at home,” Leake adds.

Gracie Flowers is a resident at the 33 East Apartment Complex, which is just across the street from Copper Beach.

She said the conditions weren’t livable when she got the keys to her apartment this weekend either.

“No counter-tops, no washer and dryer. There was wires hanging from the ceiling, paint and dust on the floors, all the furniture was stacked in piles,” Flowers explains.

They moved Flowers and her roommates into another unit, but like many, they still don’t know when they will be able to move into their assigned apartment.

“This definitely will be my first and last time at 33 East,” says Flowers.

With class set to begin for students on Monday, they and their parents are hoping someone can give them answers.

WITN reached out to both 33 East and Copper Beach. Copper Beach said they have no comment at this time, 33 East has not yet responded.

