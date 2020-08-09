One man dead after shooting in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Police Department responded to a call about a shooting Sunday, August 9 just after 4:00 a.m.

According to police it happened at the 800 block of Greenmead Drive.

When police arrived at the scene they found Kelvin Barrow from Kinston dead from gunshot wounds.

This case is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

