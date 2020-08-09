Man marking underground utilities dies after hit by car

CHARLOTTE (AP) -

Charlotte Police say a worker who was marking underground utilities has died after being hit by a car.

Police say it happened early Saturday when 59-year-old Thomas Reynolds Porter Jr., was hit in southwest Charlotte.

Authorities say while he was wearing a yellow reflective shirt, his back faced oncoming cars as he worked. Police say his company vehicle, with flashing warning lights, was parked in the driveway of a nearby business, “giving no warning for approaching vehicles.”

Police say the driver immediately stopped and called 911. Police say the driver was not charged.

