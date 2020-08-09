Man arrested for attempted murder in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

A man is behind bars in Edgecombe County after being charged with attempted murder.

The sheriff's office says that they were called about a shooting in the 400 block of Ridgewood Road in Tarboro around 8 o'clock Thursday night.

When deputies got there they found a man lying underneath a tree with a gunshot wound to the leg.

On Friday, Arrington Everette was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Everette is being held under a $300,000 bond.

