ECU students, parents outraged over conditions at student apartment complexes

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

As more and more students begin to return to Greenville for move-in at ECU, WITN was informed on Saturday about unsanitary conditions at multiple student complexes in Greenville.

Parents and students complained that the conditions at Copper Beech were unlivable, and that nobody with the complex could provide answers about when the apartments would be ready for students to move in.

Viewer photos and videos complained of mold, bug infestations, broken or damaged furniture, stained carpets and beds, and malfunctioning air conditioning, among other concerns.

“There were roaches everywhere, it was very disgusting. My room, there was roach droppings in the shower, furniture was broke. There is mold in the vents. It’s just really disgusting,” said one ECU student.

Many of the students say they and their parents drove hours to move-in on Saturday, leaving students with few options until the apartments are ready.

"We tried to talk to Copper Beach at the leasing office, there was a crowd of people and they basically tried to kick us all out," said another student. "They told us that there is nothing that they can do, so they kicked us out. We came back here and tried to make the best of our situation but I'm not even old enough to get a hotel or anything, so I really don't know what to do. I live three-and-a-half hours away from here," she added.

A number of students also complained about unsanitary conditions at Paramount Apartments.

With classes set to begin on Monday, students question how they can participate in school if they don't have a place to sleep.

WITN is reaching out to the complexes for statements. We’ll update this story on-air and online as we learn more.

