Earthquake in Sparta, NC felt here in the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early this morning at approximately 8:07 a.m. a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the ground near Sparta, NC. U.S.G.S indicates the quake occurred about 1.2 miles south-southeast of Sparta.

The depth of the quake was 5 km (a little over 3 miles), relatively shallow for N.C. The closer the quake is to the surface of the earth, the more violent the shaking at the surface is.

The 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Sparta, NC (8-9 8:07 am) (Charlie Ironmonger)

This is the strongest earthquake in N.C. in over 100 years. The last earthquake to eclipse the 5.0 magnitude level was back in 1916 in Asheville, NC. The last measurable quake occurred in Valley Hill, NC, which the shook the Richter scale to only 1.9 magnitude.

Aftershocks will be a possibility through Sunday, however the aftershocks will become less likely the more time goes by.

