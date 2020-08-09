Advertisement

Bertie County residents receive much-needed recovery help from donation drive

Dozens of homes and lives were ripped to the ground by a tornado that struck Bertie County during the height of Hurricane Isaias on Tuesday morning.
Dozens of homes and lives were ripped to the ground by a tornado that struck Bertie County during the height of Hurricane Isaias on Tuesday morning.(WITN)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

Dozens of homes and lives were ripped to the ground by a tornado that struck Bertie County during the height of Hurricane Isaias on Tuesday morning.

On Saturday, those victims that are continuing the process of slowly re-building what was lost received some help from one organization.

One woman and her daughter, who were picking up items from a donation center, said the devastation was unlike anything they’ve seen before.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this, but I thank God that we are here to tell the story,” says Bertie County resident Allison Williams.

Williams says it all started when her mother woke her up to tell her the wind had blown the roof off of their house. The family lost almost everything they had.

“We lost our entire home and a vehicle,” Williams explains.

Thanks to organizations like Hearts of Hope, Williams was able to get things from cleaning supplies to toys.

”It’s a blessing that they have opened up a site, several sites for victims,” Williams adds.

About 20 other homes in Bertie County were destroyed too and another 200 had some form of storm damage.

Emergency Services Director Mitchell Cooper says it’s hard for people to imagine what the residents of their county are going through.

“People will never understand that feeling of going to bed at night and that next morning not having anything to your name,” Cooper explains. “You’ve got to think they’ve lost everything, I mean right now the bedding and linens, pots and pans,” Cooper adding that right now every little bit helps.

While county officials work on recovery efforts, Williams is leaning on her faith to get her through.

“It’s gonna be a better tomorrow, it may not seem like it now, but it will be,” Williams says.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wieland Copper to lay off 120 in Stokes County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The company says the layoffs will be at its Pine Hall, North Carolina, operations.

News

COVID-19: State sees case increase near 2,000

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services also confirms there are more than 131,000 cases statewide. More than 1,100 people are hospitalized.

News

Emerald Isle police release name of man who drowned in surf

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Authorities say the body of a man was found in the surf near the 4400 block of Ocean Drive around 9:20 a.m. Sunday.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: 7 Tornadoes Confirmed in ENC

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Highs will range between 88 and 90 degrees most days this week. Scattered storms possible each afternoon.

Latest News

News

Second rabid raccoon found in Carteret County

Updated: 20 hours ago
For the second time this week, a rabid raccoon has been found in Carteret County.

News

Health Officials and Law Enforcement warn of new scam

Updated: 20 hours ago
Another scam is causing issues in Eastern Carolina, trying to take money out of your pocket during a trying time.

News

Top state lawmakers want a presidential debate in N.C.

Updated: 20 hours ago
The two most powerful state lawmakers in North Carolina want President Donald Trump and Joe Biden to have an extra presidential debate.

News

Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Duplin County

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Heavy rain is causing flash flooding and road closures in Duplin County.

News

Health Officials and Law Enforcement warn of new scam

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
Another scam is causing issues in Eastern Carolina, trying to take money out of your pocket during a trying time.

News

Top state lawmakers want a presidential debate in N.C.

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
The two most powerful state lawmakers in North Carolina want President Donald Trump and Joe Biden to have an extra presidential debate.