Bertie County residents receive much-needed recovery help from donation drive

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

Dozens of homes and lives were ripped to the ground by a tornado that struck Bertie County during the height of Hurricane Isaias on Tuesday morning.

On Saturday, those victims that are continuing the process of slowly re-building what was lost received some help from one organization.

One woman and her daughter, who were picking up items from a donation center, said the devastation was unlike anything they’ve seen before.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this, but I thank God that we are here to tell the story,” says Bertie County resident Allison Williams.

Williams says it all started when her mother woke her up to tell her the wind had blown the roof off of their house. The family lost almost everything they had.

“We lost our entire home and a vehicle,” Williams explains.

Thanks to organizations like Hearts of Hope, Williams was able to get things from cleaning supplies to toys.

”It’s a blessing that they have opened up a site, several sites for victims,” Williams adds.

About 20 other homes in Bertie County were destroyed too and another 200 had some form of storm damage.

Emergency Services Director Mitchell Cooper says it’s hard for people to imagine what the residents of their county are going through.

“People will never understand that feeling of going to bed at night and that next morning not having anything to your name,” Cooper explains. “You’ve got to think they’ve lost everything, I mean right now the bedding and linens, pots and pans,” Cooper adding that right now every little bit helps.

While county officials work on recovery efforts, Williams is leaning on her faith to get her through.

“It’s gonna be a better tomorrow, it may not seem like it now, but it will be,” Williams says.

