Atlantic Beach moving forward with plans for new public safety complex

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -

The Town of Atlantic Beach says they are finalizing plans for a new Public Safety Complex.

The building will house both the town’s fire and police departments, as well as offices for planning/inspections, finance, parks and recreation, and administration.

The town says a survey showed that citizens preferred to keep those functions at their current location, so after a three-year planning process, the town is moving forward with building a facility at their existing site, meaning a few departments will be relocated during construction.

A Raleigh-based architecture firm is designing the building.

The Town Council will discuss the project, it's financing, and budget-implications on August 13th at 6 p.m. There will be a public comment session via Zoom during the meeting.

The town says the project is schedule to go out-to-bid in September, with construction beginning in November.

