Wieland Copper to lay off 120 in Stokes County

Wieland Copper Products has announced it's laying off 120 employees in Stokes County.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PINE HALL, N.C. (AP) -

Wieland Copper Products has announced it’s laying off 120 employees in Stokes County.

The company says the layoffs will be at its Pine Hall, North Carolina, operations.

Wieland is based in Ulm, Germany. It is one of the world’s largest copper tubing manufacturers.

The company announced the cuts in a WARN Act notice to the North Carolina Commerce Department.

The notice was submitted Monday and posted on the department’s website Friday.

The company has 94 production facilities worldwide. That includes 25 in the U.S., with six in Illinois, four in California and three in Ohio.

The Pine Hall facility is its only operation in North Carolina.

