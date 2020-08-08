WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

(Gray News) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Friday he is pushing President Donald Trump to accept the nomination for president somewhere other than the White House.

In an interview with Greta Van Susteren, Meadows said discussions are ongoing and that he hopes to hold the event “miles and miles” away.

Meadows also expressed disappointment in current negotiations with House Democrats on the next relief bill. The groups have been bargaining for the last two weeks.

Meadows said the Trump administration and Republicans have been more willing to compromise.

“You know, we’ve upped the ante there, and yet we still see the Democrats dug in close to the $3 trillion mark, and that’s disappointing,” Meadows said.

Disagreements remain over mail-in voting as well. Democrats support expanded mail-in voting due to pandemic concerns, while Republicans are anxious about potential voter fraud.

Meadows pointed to recent voting in New York to make his argument.”New York, we can look back just a few weeks, taking five to six weeks to get results in some congressional races,” he said. “Can you imagine what that would be like if we were waiting on Jan. 10 or 15 for mail in ballots to get there in a presidential election? It’s very concerning.”

