UNC adds Charlotte to 2020 football schedule

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (UNC) - Carolina football has added Charlotte to its 2020 schedule, and the two in-state foes will meet on the gridiron for the first time on Saturday, Sept. 19 in Chapel Hill.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 10-game league schedule earlier this week. Carolina will host Syracuse (Sept. 12), Virginia Tech (Oct. 10), NC State (Oct. 24), Wake Forest (Nov. 14) and Notre Dame (Nov. 27).

The Tar Heels will visit Boston College (Oct. 3), Florida State (Oct. 17), Virginia (Oct. 31), Duke (Nov. 7) and Miami (Dec. 5).

Charlotte is led by second-year head coach Will Healy, who guided the 49ers to a 7-6 record and an appearance in the Bahamas Bowl a season ago. This year marks the eighth season of 49ers football. After spending two seasons as an FCS independent, the program joined the FBS level and Conference USA in 2015.

2020 Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 12: vs. Syracuse

Saturday, Sept. 19: vs. Charlotte

Saturday, Oct. 3: at Boston College

Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, Oct. 17: at Florida State

Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. NC State

Saturday, Oct. 31: at Virginia

Saturday, Nov. 7: at Duke

Saturday, Nov. 14: Wake Forest

Friday, Nov. 27: vs. Notre Dame

Saturday, Dec. 5: at Miami

