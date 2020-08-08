UNC adds Charlotte to 2020 football schedule
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (UNC) - Carolina football has added Charlotte to its 2020 schedule, and the two in-state foes will meet on the gridiron for the first time on Saturday, Sept. 19 in Chapel Hill.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 10-game league schedule earlier this week. Carolina will host Syracuse (Sept. 12), Virginia Tech (Oct. 10), NC State (Oct. 24), Wake Forest (Nov. 14) and Notre Dame (Nov. 27).
The Tar Heels will visit Boston College (Oct. 3), Florida State (Oct. 17), Virginia (Oct. 31), Duke (Nov. 7) and Miami (Dec. 5).
Charlotte is led by second-year head coach Will Healy, who guided the 49ers to a 7-6 record and an appearance in the Bahamas Bowl a season ago. This year marks the eighth season of 49ers football. After spending two seasons as an FCS independent, the program joined the FBS level and Conference USA in 2015.
2020 Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 12: vs. Syracuse
Saturday, Sept. 19: vs. Charlotte
Saturday, Oct. 3: at Boston College
Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Virginia Tech
Saturday, Oct. 17: at Florida State
Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. NC State
Saturday, Oct. 31: at Virginia
Saturday, Nov. 7: at Duke
Saturday, Nov. 14: Wake Forest
Friday, Nov. 27: vs. Notre Dame
Saturday, Dec. 5: at Miami
