Top state lawmakers want a presidential debate in N.C.

(WTVG)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The two most powerful state lawmakers in North Carolina want President Donald Trump and Joe Biden to have an extra presidential debate.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger are pushing for a fourth debate to be held in North Carolina.

Trump’s campaign has called for the additional debate, though it did not name a particular desired host site.

The Commission on Presidential Debates turned down the request but said it would consider the possibility of an extra debate if both candidates agreed to it.

Three presidential debates are currently scheduled to be held in Cleveland, Miami and Nashville. 

