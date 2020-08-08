Advertisement

Social House Vodka now selling its hand sanitizer to the public

Social House Vodka now selling its hand sanitizer to the public
Social House Vodka now selling its hand sanitizer to the public(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A local business that makes hand sanitizer is opening up its sales to the public now.

Social House Vodka started making sanitizer when the pandemic first started, but only sold it to commercial businesses and hospitals.

Now it’s allowing the public to get in on the action.

The company is even offering members of the Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce a 20-percent discount with free local delivery.

Sean Stark, Social House Vodka master distiller says, “We wanted to step up and our name is about being social so in order to help with that we wanted to help out the community.”

You can buy Social House sanitizer at the distiller’s website.

You can choose to have it mailed directly to your home or you can pick it up from their Kinston location.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Government deadlock delays new stimulus package

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Eastern Carolina residents desperate for financial relief

News

Joy Soup Kitchen giving away backpacks and supplies

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville will give away backpacks loaded with school supplies.

News

Duplin County holds BBQ event despite COVID-19

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Organizers of one of Duplin County's biggest annual events didn't let COVID-19 stop them from celebrating the east's love of barbecue.

News

Greene County School District officials detail back to school plans

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Leaders of Greene County Schools say they need everyone's help to make sure classes can continue safely in the new school year.

Latest News

News

DEPUTIES: Woman sees man crawling through bedroom window in middle of night

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Deputies have arrested a man after a woman said he was seen climbing into her bedroom window in the middle of the night.

News

Former teacher at Christian school facing child sex charges

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A former teacher at a church school in Goldsboro has been charged with sex crimes involving two girls who were students at the time.

News

Greene County School District officials detail back to school plans

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Leaders of Greene County Schools say they need everyone’s help to make sure classes can continue safely in the new school year.

News

School System adds new policies to keep staff safe

Updated: 51 minutes ago
In just a few days, staff will head back to schools to prepare for the upcoming virtual start to the new school year.

News

Pitt County community testing provider tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 53 minutes ago
A Pitt County Health Department employee who worked at Winterville Community Fire Department COVID-19 testing site has tested positive for the virus.

News

Relief fund set up for Bertie County tornado victims

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bertie County leaders are looking for donations after an EF-3 tornado spawned from Hurricane Isaias destroyed 26 homes in a mobile home park.