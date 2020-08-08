Social House Vodka now selling its hand sanitizer to the public

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A local business that makes hand sanitizer is opening up its sales to the public now.

Social House Vodka started making sanitizer when the pandemic first started, but only sold it to commercial businesses and hospitals.

Now it’s allowing the public to get in on the action.

The company is even offering members of the Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce a 20-percent discount with free local delivery.

Sean Stark, Social House Vodka master distiller says, “We wanted to step up and our name is about being social so in order to help with that we wanted to help out the community.”

You can buy Social House sanitizer at the distiller’s website.

You can choose to have it mailed directly to your home or you can pick it up from their Kinston location.

