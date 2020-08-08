Phillip’s Forecast: 7 Tornadoes Confirmed in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Hurricane Isaias:

The damage surveys from the National Weather Service continue to support the destructive nature of Hurricane Isaias. As of Friday, 7 tornadoes are confirmed throughout the area with the strongest, an EF-3 tornado, taking 2 lives in Bertie County.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Saturday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

This Weekend

A weak cold front will stall near our area Saturday. This will lead to a few afternoon showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Saturday night lows will reach the low 70s. Sunday’s rain chances will be a little lower, but not zero. Highs Sunday will be near 90.

Next Week

High pressure will try to build into the area to start the week. This will slowly limit our widespread rain chances while increasing high temperatures. Highs next week will average in the low 90s and morning temperatures will average in the lower 70s. The pattern will be fairly consistent for August with a 20 to 30 percent possibility of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day.

Heavy Rains Fell on Some Friday

Rain floods streets in Greenville, NC (Phillip Williams)

Flash Food Warnings were issued for Duplin County as roads were flooded by up to 5 inches of rain in one hour Friday evening. Several roads were closed included a section of I-40. Pictured above is the result of an afternoon thunderstorm over Greenville as Memorial Blvd saw high water partially covering a turn lane. High humidity and a slow moving front lead to the unusually high rain amounts.