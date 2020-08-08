Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: 7 Tornadoes Confirmed in ENC

Hurricane Isaias produced 7 destructive tornadoes in the area
By Matt Engelbrecht and Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Hurricane Isaias:

The damage surveys from the National Weather Service continue to support the destructive nature of Hurricane Isaias. As of Friday, 7 tornadoes are confirmed throughout the area with the strongest, an EF-3 tornado, taking 2 lives in Bertie County.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Saturday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

This Weekend

A weak cold front will stall near our area Saturday. This will lead to a few afternoon showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Saturday night lows will reach the low 70s. Sunday’s rain chances will be a little lower, but not zero. Highs Sunday will be near 90.

Next Week

High pressure will try to build into the area to start the week. This will slowly limit our widespread rain chances while increasing high temperatures. Highs next week will average in the low 90s and morning temperatures will average in the lower 70s. The pattern will be fairly consistent for August with a 20 to 30 percent possibility of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day.

Heavy Rains Fell on Some Friday

Rain floods streets in Greenville, NC
Rain floods streets in Greenville, NC(Phillip Williams)

Flash Food Warnings were issued for Duplin County as roads were flooded by up to 5 inches of rain in one hour Friday evening. Several roads were closed included a section of I-40. Pictured above is the result of an afternoon thunderstorm over Greenville as Memorial Blvd saw high water partially covering a turn lane. High humidity and a slow moving front lead to the unusually high rain amounts.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-7-2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-7-2020

Hurricane

Isaias: EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Pamlico County

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
A tornado with max winds of 100 mph was confirmed in Pamlico County.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 6, 2020

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for August 6, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-6-2020

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT

Latest News

News

WITN Meteorology Team: Damage done by Isaias was expected

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
WITN Meteorologists say the damage they've seen in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias was in the forecast. Although Isiais made landfall as a category one hurricane, it weakened to a strong tropical storm by the time it moved through our area.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 5, 2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-5-2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 8-5-2020

News

Family remembers moments before tornado tears their home apart

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
The Ryan's said they got an alert on their phones around 1:15 am early Tuesday morning, saying a tornado touched down and they needed to take cover.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 4, 2020

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT

Weather

Tropical Storm force winds registered through ENC

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Isaias has tracked north of eastern North Carolina.