Joy Soup Kitchen giving away backpacks and supplies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A soup kitchen in our area will help kids in need get some school supplies on Saturday.

The Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville will give away backpacks loaded with school supplies.

Several different organizations raised money and supplies to give to children, including St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church and a group called “No Thanks Needed.”

The chairman of the kitchen committee at Joy Soup Kitchen also bought 200 backpacks himself.

Each backpack will have pens, paper, markers, and other school needs.

The backpack giveaway will take place Saturday between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Organizers say they’ll have around 400 bags to giveaway and a meal will also be provided for each student.

