Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Heavy rain is causing flash flooding and road closures in Duplin County.

WITN Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht says Faison saw nearly five inches of rain fall in an hour.

Just before 9 pm, 117 north of Faison was underwater as well as Warren Road near Bowdens.

Faison Fire and Rescue posted on their Facebook page, “I-40 west bound is in the process of being closed at the 364 mm I-40. Please find an alternative route around Faison as our back roads are also inundated with flooding and washouts. Please share and inform any of your loved ones traveling west bound I-40 to find an alternative route.”

They also posted, "Hwy 117 between the Handy Mart and Calypso is closed reference flooding. Highway 50/ Warren rd is in the process of being closed at Hwy 403 intersection reference flooding. Please avoid those areas. Also Bill Clifton road and more areas as we are informed of them. If possible please stay home and if you have to drive please avoid driving through any water at all!"

The Calypso area saw nearly five inches of rain in a short period of time as well.

