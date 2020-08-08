Greene County School District officials detail back to school plans

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders of Greene County Schools say they need everyone’s help to make sure classes can continue safely in the new school year.

The district is sharing its COVID-19 expectations for children and parents.

The district says 42-percent of students are enrolled in Greene County’s Virtual Academy, with fully remote learning.

The majority of the district’s students will alternate weekly between in-person classes and remote learning.

Administrators are asking parents and kids to be completely open about their health and to stay home if they’re sick.

Patrick Miller, Greene County Schools Superintendent says, “The majority of the community wants face to face. We’re bending over backward to make this happen but the community is going to have to meet us halfway on this.”

Masks and social distancing are mandatory in schools.

Breakfast and lunch will be served inside classrooms, and bus routes are significantly cut as well.

