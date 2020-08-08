Advertisement

Government deadlock delays new stimulus package

Eastern Carolina residents desperate for financial relief
Lawmakers are still negotiating another round of relief for Americans(AP)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new stimulus package from the federal government is still in the works, but it’s taking longer than expected. Democrats and Republicans have been unable to agree on package details, including who qualifies and a dollar amount.

This means that many have been without federal aid for about a week, with the last stimulus package ending on July 31st. The aid provided $600 to workers who qualify, in addition to the state unemployment benefits.

Some people, like Cynthia Whitley, are desperate for financial relief. “I’m homeless and I’m dependent on the stimulus check in order to pay a deposit and rent to get me off the street,” she said.

Not only does this affect individuals, but it’s taking a toll on businesses as well. It’s especially tough for companies who can’t open for another five weeks under an extended Phase 2.

“It’s individuals, it’s businesses. It’s everybody,” said Economist James Kleckley, about how the delay impacts the community.

The new package could come through as a deal from Congress or with executive action, as President Trump recently suggested he would do.

The financial hardship comes as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of leveling off in the country, with coronavirus cases about to reach five million.

