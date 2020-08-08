Advertisement

Duplin County holds BBQ event despite COVID-19

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Organizers of one of Duplin County’s biggest annual events didn’t let COVID-19 stop them from celebrating the east’s love of barbecue.

They held the annual “Blue, Brew and Que” festival Friday at the Duplin Events Center in Kenansville, with some changes.

The yearly weekend festival usually celebrates bluegrass music, North Carolina’s craft beers, and barbecue.

This year, things changed with a transformation into a drive-thru barbecue cookoff, selling plates of “Carolina ‘Que” for $6.00

Event coordinator Jessica Lenig says, “My main goal for doing this was for our teams is the sanction cookoff so in order for them to be able to go to state championship they have to place first, second or third to be able to go to championships.”

Organizers say the traditional festival will return to Kenansville with lots of music and beer in March.

