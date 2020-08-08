Advertisement

Bertie County recovery with volunteers at home and from miles away

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some relief has arrived for those who lost everything when strong winds and tornadoes devastated Bertie County this week. Dr. and Mrs. Gary Cordon Sr. said, “Where there were homes there is none, trees are down, people have been missing, you know lives have been lost.”

The relief is visible through organizations, like the United Methodist Men and other volunteers who came to Bertie County.

Dennis Carroll is the director of the Methodist Men’s group. He said, ”We brought a roofing crew which is highly in demand.”

Friday volunteers and city workers set up a distribution center. Greg Lentz is the President of Hearts with Hands out of Ashville, NC. “They’re bringing supplies here, and then were sorting it and putting it into sections.” said Lentz.

Friday’s donations were sorted into sections from non-perishable food items to blankets and more. Saturday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. victims can go to the Bertie County Early College to shop for whatever items they need. ”Like a grocery store and they can have free, freely get what they have need of,” said Dr. Cordon.

Some city employees helped carry in donations. For Monreal Williams, this isn’t the work he’s used to, but perhaps work he’s supposed to do. “It is a rewarding feeling to get to help the ones that lost their homes and a lot of things that they had that was close to them,” said Williams.

Anyone can donate items, but if you’d rather give money, they have a Paypal Account set up. To donate visit: paypal.me/BertieStrong. Check can be written to Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund.

The County said if you or a family member have been displaced by the storm, they want to hear from you. You can call the Storm Recovery Hotline at (252) 794-6144.

