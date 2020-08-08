Advertisement

AP source: MAC cancels fall football season due to virus

(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because an official announcement was still being prepared.

With the MAC’s 12 schools facing a significant financial burden by trying to maintain costly coronavirus protocols, the conference’s university presidents made the decision to explore a spring season.

MAC schools rely heavily on revenue from playing road games against power conference teams. Most of those games were canceled when the Power Five went to exclusively or mostly conference games. Without them, the strain of trying to implement all that it would take to keep players and staff safe during a pandemic became too much.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Emerald Isle police release name of man who drowned in surf

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Authorities say the body of a man was found in the surf near the 4400 block of Ocean Drive around 9:20 a.m. Sunday.

National

Protests in Beirut amid public fury over massive blast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The blast claimed at least 154 lives, wounded more than 5,000 people and laid waste to the country’s largest port and nearby areas.

National

Investigation begins into India plane crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
India recovers the flight data recorder from the wreckage of the plane that crashed Friday.

National

Rescue teams secure buildings, search for survivors days after blast in Beirut

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
CNN's Arwa Damon is with rescue teams as they secure buildings and make sure all victims have been rescued.

Latest News

National

Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The plane swayed violently as it approached a hilltop runway drenched in monsoon rain, and moments later the special return flight for Indians stranded abroad by the pandemic skidded off, nosedived and cracked in two, leaving 18 dead and more than 120 injured.

National

Portland protests persist as some bring flashes of violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues.

National

At least 8 soldiers dead in blast outside Somali army base

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABDI GULED
A Somali police officer says at least eight soldiers are dead and more than 14 others wounded after a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gates of a military base in Somalia’s capital.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: 7 Tornadoes Confirmed in ENC

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Highs will range between 88 and 90 degrees most days this week. Scattered storms possible each afternoon.

National

Remains of 9 killed in California Marine sinking recovered

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The military has recovered the bodies of nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.