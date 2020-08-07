Washington gets $3 million for stormwater improvements

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Washington is getting some financial help for a project aimed at reducing flooding.

The city says it was notified Thursday that they received $3,030,000 in Golden Leaf grant funding to assist with stormwater improvements in the medical district along the 15th and Brown Street corridor.

The funds will help with the installation of new as well as improvement of existing stormwater infrastructure to significantly reduce flooding around the medical district.

