State requiring nursing home staff tested every two weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials will now require all staff at nursing homes in North Carolina to be tested every two weeks for COVID-19.

Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said additional steps are needed to protect both residents and staff.

The state had previously recommended bi-weekly testing, but now that is a requirement.

“North Carolina nursing home residents are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. These additional testing and infection control resources enhance the ongoing work to guide and support long-term care facilities as they take extraordinary measures to protect residents and staff during COVID-19.”

DHHS says there have been 6,792 cases so far at nursing homes and 886 deaths.

Last month they began testing all residents and staff. Now those facilities will be required to report all test results to state health officials.

DHHS says state funds will be used to test nursing home staff through November.

