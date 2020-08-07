Advertisement

School System adds new policies to keep staff safe

Craven County Schools outfit buildings with new COVID-19 procedures
By Stacia Strong
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In just a few days, staff will head back to schools to prepare for the upcoming virtual start to the new school year. But before they reach their classrooms, they’ll have to go through some new guidelines that the School district put in place.

Craven County Schools has added new policies to keep staff safe when entering their schools
Starting with the signs out front, Craven County Schools have outfitted their schools with new signs and procedures that must be followed by anyone wanting to enter the building.

Luanne Mack is the assistant lead nurse for the school district, and is the school nurse for Graham Barden Elementary School in Havelock. Mack says the new signs focus on the 3 W’s. Wear, Wait, and Wash.

Mack says, “There is signage in all of our schools that include the documentation of the six feet as well as arrows as to what direction can go in and exit they will enter in one door and exit through another door.”

“When our staff enter the building they’ll all be required to wear a mask,” said Mack. Once you step inside the building you must have your temperature checked and fill out a COVID-19 related questionnaire.

The questions are answered through a tablet, and relate to how you are feeling and whether or not you’ve been in contact with anyone who has COVID-19 or if you’ve traveled out of the state within the last 14 days.

Mack says the tablet gives her real time answers to the questions as they are being answered, and allows for extra privacy. “We feel really good about it, we’ve been getting feed back from our staff members and they feel very much at ease they feel comfortable and they appreciate the fact that their privacy is very much a focus.” said Mack.

Victoria Jarvis is the Bookkeeper and Secretary for the School and is responsible for making sure all visitors and staff answer the questionnaire, and checks temperatures as well. She says all of these polices make her feel comfortable welcoming back staff on Monday.

“I feel very comfortable, I’ve been doing this all summer, we miss the children and we all want to be back to normal but we just have to get used to the norm right now and be patient and considerate of everybody,” said Jarvis.

Hand sanitizing stations have been placed in every room, throughout the hallways and in classrooms. The buildings will also have signs to direct the flow of traffic and creates one way entrances and exits to cut down on congregations in the hallways.

