Saving Graces: Cocoa

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s features kitten is Cocoa.

She loves chin scratches and any chance she gets to chase a mouse on a string.

Cocoa is a big fan of sitting on laps and gets along well with children and other cats. If you let her on the bed at night, she will curl up behind your knees before falling asleep.

Saving Graces 4 Felines is at Petsmart through Sunday and can meet approved adopters by appointment.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.