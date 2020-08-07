Advertisement

Saving Graces: Cocoa

Volunteers say she is available for adoption!
Cocoa from Saving Graces 4 Felines
Cocoa from Saving Graces 4 Felines
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s features kitten is Cocoa.

She loves chin scratches and any chance she gets to chase a mouse on a string.

Cocoa is a big fan of sitting on laps and gets along well with children and other cats. If you let her on the bed at night, she will curl up behind your knees before falling asleep.

Saving Graces 4 Felines is at Petsmart through Sunday and can meet approved adopters by appointment.

