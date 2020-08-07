Relief fund set up for Bertie County tornado victims

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bertie County leaders are looking for donations after an EF-3 tornado spawned from Hurricane Isaias destroyed 26 homes in a mobile home park.

The county has set up a relief fund for those impacted by the tornado on Morning Road near Windsor. All donations will help the victims with food, temporary housing and personal assistance.

The following donations are needed:

Non-perishable food items - canned goods, dry cereal, pop tarts, crackers, bottled or gallon water, fruit cups, etc.

Cleaning supplies - disinfectant, buckets, rubber/ plastic gloves, sponges, brooms, trash bags (all sizes)

Baby essentials - diapers (all sizes), wipes, baby formula, plastic baby food pouches

Bedding/ linens - cots, sleeping bags, pillows, blankets, sheets, towels, wash cloths

Clothing - packaged underwear for men or women (all sizes), packaged socks for men or women (all sizes)

Paper supplies - Plates, bowls, cups, paper towels, toilet paper, pre-wrapped flatware, plastic bags (storage, gallon)

Pet supplies - dry dog/ cat food, canned dog/ cat food

Hygiene kits - men’s and women’s razors, shaving cream, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrush (individual), toothpaste, small hand sanitizers, small hand soaps, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, travel mouthwash, hair brush/ combs, hair ties/ pins, denture cleaner, adult diapers

Medical supplies - Tylenol/ Advil (adults and children) band-aids, medical tape, ointments, disinfectant spray or wipes, eye drops, chapstick, sunscreen, bug spray

You can drop off the items in the gym at Bertie County Early College High School at 819 Governors Road from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cedar Landing Baptist Church is also serving as a distribution center for bottled water, food and face coverings from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. this week.

Monetary donations can also be made online or by mail. Checks can be made payable to the Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund at PO Box 530, Winsdor, North Carolina 27983.

All of the proceeds will be given to storm victims.

If you or a family member have been displaced from the storm, call the Storm Recovery Hotline at (252) 794-6144.

