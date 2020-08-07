Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Another 90° day; Afternoon storms possible

The heat index will reach around 100° again on Friday afternoon.
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Friday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Friday

More typical summer weather will be us Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon showers and storms. The sea breeze circulation will be the main focus for thunderstorm activity. The scattered showers and storms will then drift inland through the late afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with the muggy air pushing the heat index into the upper 90s.

This Weekend

A weak cold front will drop into the area late Friday and into Saturday. Being weak, it will not make it all the way through ENC and will pull up stationary Saturday afternoon. This will lead to a few afternoon showers and storms on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The humidity behind the front will be slightly lower and result in temperatures in the lower 70s for the overnight hours this weekend. Sunday’s rain chances will be a little lower, but not zero.

Next Week

High pressure will try to build into the area to start the week. This will slowly limit our widespread rain chances while increasing high temperatures. Highs next week will average the low 90s and morning temperatures will average the lower 70s. The pattern will be fairly consistent for August with the possibility of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day.

