Advertisement

Isaias: EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Pamlico County

By Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

The National Weather Service out of Newport confirmed another tornado related to the passing of Hurricane Isaias. At its strongest point, the tornado had 100 mph winds and 40 mph winds. In the report, the tornado formed over the Neuse River at 11:23 pm Monday and moved over Kennel Beach resulting in a large tree coming down on a house.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Pamlico County.
An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Pamlico County.(WITN)

This marks the 2nd confirmed tornado related to Hurricane Isaias with the 1st being the EF-3 Bertie County tornado.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Another day at 90; Afternoon storms possible

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Highs will range between 88 and 90 degrees most days this week. Scattered storms possible each afternoon.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 6, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for August 6, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-6-2020

Updated: 11 hours ago

Hurricane

Beachgoers face increased rip current risk following Isaias

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
While many across the east are picking up the pieces left from Hurricane Isaias, leaders in at least one beach community along the largely-spared coast now face concerns about increased rip currents after the storm.

Latest News

Hurricane

NC National Guard helps with Bertie County rescue and recovery

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
The North Carolina National Guard has been in Bertie County helping at the scene of the deadly EF-3 tornado from Hurricane Isaias.

News

WITN Meteorology Team: Damage done by Isaias was expected

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
WITN Meteorologists say the damage they've seen in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias was in the forecast. Although Isiais made landfall as a category one hurricane, it weakened to a strong tropical storm by the time it moved through our area.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 5, 2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-5-2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 8-5-2020

News

Family remembers moments before tornado tears their home apart

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
The Ryan's said they got an alert on their phones around 1:15 am early Tuesday morning, saying a tornado touched down and they needed to take cover.

Hurricane

National Weather Service confirms EF 1 tornado for Bath

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
As the cleanup efforts continue throughout the east after Hurricane Isaias, residents in Beaufort County are among those hit hardest after high winds damaged homes along the river.