Isaias: EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Pamlico County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

The National Weather Service out of Newport confirmed another tornado related to the passing of Hurricane Isaias. At its strongest point, the tornado had 100 mph winds and 40 mph winds. In the report, the tornado formed over the Neuse River at 11:23 pm Monday and moved over Kennel Beach resulting in a large tree coming down on a house.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Pamlico County. (WITN)

This marks the 2nd confirmed tornado related to Hurricane Isaias with the 1st being the EF-3 Bertie County tornado.

