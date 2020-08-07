Advertisement

Grady-White Boats commits largest gift in ECU athletics history

ECU athletics complex to be named “Grady-White Boats Athletic Campus”
Grady-White Boats Athletic Campus
Grady-White Boats Athletic Campus
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert announced that Grady-White Boats has committed to the largest donation in ECU athletics and Pirate Club history. In recognition of this gift, the ECU athletics complex will be named the Grady-White Boats Athletic Campus.

Grady-White Boats’ gift will support the funding of a proposed state of the art weight training facility located within the current athletic footprint that will benefit all sports programs. To commemorate this significant donation, five entrance signs to the athletics campus will feature the Grady-White Boats name.

“We are incredibly grateful to Grady-White Boats and Eddie Smith for their generosity and investment in our athletics department,” Gilbert said. “Grady-White is recognized as one of the most renowned boat manufacturers in the world and we are thrilled with the partnership. Eddie’s passion for Eastern North Carolina and the Greenville community is undeniable. His generosity and commitment to our athletics department as we all endure these difficult times inspires me about what we can accomplish at this great university with the support of our community and alumni. This gift is a continuation of Grady-White Boats long-term investment in ECU.  They have contributed generously over the years with gifts to many departments throughout the university, and multiple scholarships - all helping ECU be even stronger for the future. 

“This transformational gift will support all sports programs and the overall welfare of our student-athletes. Current and future Pirates will be impacted by this gift for years to come. We hope this gift will inspire others to invest in our student-athletes.”

When complete, the distinctive, lighted signage to the ECU Grady-White Boats Athletic Campus will increase the pride for everyone associated with Pirate Nation. Signs will be at the main entrance to the athletics complex off Charles Boulevard as well as the entrance to Clark-LeClair Stadium, Fieldside Drive, Berkley and 14th Street and Charles Boulevard and Ficklen Drive.

Founded in 1959, Grady-White Boats builds 26 models from 18 to 45 feet at its 500,000 square-foot facility in Greenville, N.C. The company has been under continuous private ownership since 1968 by Eddie Smith, NMMA Hall of Fame member. Grady-White has been awarded every third-party customer satisfaction award ever presented in the marine industry, including the National Marine Manufacturers Association Customer Satisfaction Index award for all 18 years the recognition has been granted. The company was awarded Highest Ranked Customer Satisfaction in the Coastal Fishing boats segment by J.D. Power Associates for all nine years that studies were conducted in the marine industry.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mike Fox retires after 22 seasons as UNC’s head baseball coach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
Mike Fox, the winningest active coach in Division I baseball and the first to lead an Atlantic Coast Conference team to four consecutive College World Series, is retiring after 22 seasons at UNC.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

AAC announces plans for 2020 fall sports seasons

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT
In football, the plan calls for conference competition to begin Sept. 19 and for each of The American’s teams to play eight conference games on their originally scheduled dates. Nonconference games may be played at the discretion of the individual schools.

Sports

UConn football cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19 risks

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT
"The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk," director of athletics David Benedict said.

Latest News

Sports

Aho, Reimer help Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-1 for sweep

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Sebastian Aho scored twice in the third period while James Reimer was strong in net to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-1 on Tuesday night and sweep the Stanley Cup qualifier series.

Sports

Wilson Tobs cancel remainder of 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT
The Wilson Tobs Baseball Club regrets to announce the cancellation of the remainder of its 2020 game schedule due to team members testing positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Svechnikov’s hat trick leads Hurricanes past Rangers 4-1

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT
|
By Billy Weaver
The 20-year-old scored three times for the first postseason hat trick in franchise history.

Sports

Aho leads Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Rangers in NHL’s return

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT
Petr Mrazek stopped 24 shots, and the sixth-seeded Hurricanes defeated the 11th-seeded Rangers for just the seventh time in 38 meetings.

Sports

ECU football kicks off 2020 season with first practice

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
“Practice one is in the books,” Houston said. “It’s the first time we have been on the field together since last December in a football setting, and it looked like it."

Sports

ECU AD Jon Gilbert provides an update on 7-31

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT