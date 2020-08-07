Advertisement

Gilbert, Houston provide ECU athletics, football updates Friday

ECU football practice 8-7
ECU football practice 8-7
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU director of athletics Jon Gilbert and ECU head football coach Mike Houston provided several updates during a Zoom call with the Greenville media Friday afternoon.

Full Jon Gilbert Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXbogzJIHVE

Full Mike Houston Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6i_T_BKoUdI

Gilbert said he is currently working with Marshall to move the home opener from Saturday, Aug. 29 to a later date.

“I’ve requested through Marshall to slide our football game on August 29th to a later date,” said Gilbert. “We’re still in Phase 2, and we feel like it is the best option for us to play that game at a later date.... We hope to have the date finalized sometime around the first to middle of next week.”

Another big question: Will fans be allowed inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium this season?

“We really don’t know what the number is,” said Gilbert. “So any number that is thrown out.... It is all speculative.”

Friday morning on 94.3 The Game, Gilbert said he anticipates either 20 percent capacity or no fans at all.

Regardless, ECU football wrapped up its seventh practice Friday in anticipation of Saturday’s first scrimmage.

“Not completely pleased with this morning,” said Houston. “I ripped their butts a little bit after practice. I know that there are unknowns everywhere in our world right now, but we’ve got to keep our focus on today. We’ve got to go out each day and whatever we’re doing, we’ve gotta push ourselves to be the best at whatever we’re doing, and we’ve gotta push ourselves to always improve... Looking forward to tomorrow though.”

Some other roster notes from Friday’s chat with Coach Houston:

1. True freshman QB Mason Garcia had his waiver approved by the NCAA, so he’ll be eligible to play this fall.

2. Oklahoma transfer LB Ryan Jones is still one credit short from graduating, so he’ll be joining the team in January.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mike Fox retires after 22 seasons as UNC’s head baseball coach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
Mike Fox, the winningest active coach in Division I baseball and the first to lead an Atlantic Coast Conference team to four consecutive College World Series, is retiring after 22 seasons at UNC.

Sports

Grady-White Boats commits largest gift in ECU athletics history

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
Grady-White Boats has committed the largest donation in ECU athletics and Pirate Club history. In recognition of this gift, the ECU athletics complex will be named the Grady-White Boats Athletic Campus.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

AAC announces plans for 2020 fall sports seasons

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT
In football, the plan calls for conference competition to begin Sept. 19 and for each of The American’s teams to play eight conference games on their originally scheduled dates. Nonconference games may be played at the discretion of the individual schools.

Latest News

Sports

UConn football cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19 risks

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT
"The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk," director of athletics David Benedict said.

Sports

Aho, Reimer help Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-1 for sweep

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Sebastian Aho scored twice in the third period while James Reimer was strong in net to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-1 on Tuesday night and sweep the Stanley Cup qualifier series.

Sports

Wilson Tobs cancel remainder of 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT
The Wilson Tobs Baseball Club regrets to announce the cancellation of the remainder of its 2020 game schedule due to team members testing positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Svechnikov’s hat trick leads Hurricanes past Rangers 4-1

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT
|
By Billy Weaver
The 20-year-old scored three times for the first postseason hat trick in franchise history.

Sports

Aho leads Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Rangers in NHL’s return

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT
Petr Mrazek stopped 24 shots, and the sixth-seeded Hurricanes defeated the 11th-seeded Rangers for just the seventh time in 38 meetings.

Sports

ECU football kicks off 2020 season with first practice

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
“Practice one is in the books,” Houston said. “It’s the first time we have been on the field together since last December in a football setting, and it looked like it."