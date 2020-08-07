Gilbert, Houston provide ECU athletics, football updates Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU director of athletics Jon Gilbert and ECU head football coach Mike Houston provided several updates during a Zoom call with the Greenville media Friday afternoon.

Full Jon Gilbert Interview : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXbogzJIHVE

Full Mike Houston Interview : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6i_T_BKoUdI

Gilbert said he is currently working with Marshall to move the home opener from Saturday, Aug. 29 to a later date.

“I’ve requested through Marshall to slide our football game on August 29th to a later date,” said Gilbert. “We’re still in Phase 2, and we feel like it is the best option for us to play that game at a later date.... We hope to have the date finalized sometime around the first to middle of next week.”

Another big question: Will fans be allowed inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium this season?

“We really don’t know what the number is,” said Gilbert. “So any number that is thrown out.... It is all speculative.”

Friday morning on 94.3 The Game, Gilbert said he anticipates either 20 percent capacity or no fans at all.

Regardless, ECU football wrapped up its seventh practice Friday in anticipation of Saturday’s first scrimmage.

“Not completely pleased with this morning,” said Houston. “I ripped their butts a little bit after practice. I know that there are unknowns everywhere in our world right now, but we’ve got to keep our focus on today. We’ve got to go out each day and whatever we’re doing, we’ve gotta push ourselves to be the best at whatever we’re doing, and we’ve gotta push ourselves to always improve... Looking forward to tomorrow though.”

Some other roster notes from Friday’s chat with Coach Houston:

1. True freshman QB Mason Garcia had his waiver approved by the NCAA, so he’ll be eligible to play this fall.

2. Oklahoma transfer LB Ryan Jones is still one credit short from graduating, so he’ll be joining the team in January.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.