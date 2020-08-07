Former teacher at Christian school facing sex charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A former teacher at a church school in Goldsboro has been charged with sex crimes involving two girls who were students at the time.

Anthony Riley was a teacher at Faith Christian Academy at the time, according to Goldsboro police.

Riley was charged on Thursday with four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Police say both victims were 11 years old when the crimes took place in the mid-1990s.

Officers say they learned of one victim just last month and discovered a second victim during their investigation.

Riley was given a $50,000 unsecured bond and has a Monday court date in Wayne County.

WITN News reached out to the school for comment, but haven’t heard back yet.

