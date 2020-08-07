Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Woman sees man crawling through bedroom window in middle of night

A Washington man is facing numerous charges after his arrest in Pitt County.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a man after a woman said he was seen climbing into her bedroom window in the middle of the night.

Desmond Myers is charged with felony possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor breaking and/or entering, and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. The magistrate ruled there was no probable cause to charge the man with felony first degree burglary and felony flee to elude arrest.

Pitt County deputies say it happened around 2:50 a.m. Thursday on Black Jack-Grimeland Road.

The victim said she was asleep in her home and woke up to noises in her bedroom. She saw a man crawling through the window and recognized him as Myers.

After the woman screamed for help, deputies say Myers climbed back out the window and got away on a four-wheeler.

A responding deputy saw the suspected four-wheeler near U.S. 264 Alternate and tried to stop it. The four-wheeler eventually stalled out in a ditch full of water and deputies say Myers tried to run away.

Deputies say they found a flat pry bar on Myers when he was arrested.

The 32-year-old Washington man was jailed on an $85,000 bond.

He was also given traffic citations for failure to stop for blue light and siren, driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving a vehicle without having insurance.

