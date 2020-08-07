Daycare worker dies from coronavirus outbreak, residents say they had no idea
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An employee at a daycare center in Plymouth has died from the coronavirus after state health officials said there was an outbreak of the virus at the facility.
A mother spoke to WITN about how she wasn’t informed, and some residents around Plymouth said they were completely unaware that Grace Filled Beginnings even had a coronavirus outbreak, let alone a death.
Ceara Bowman’s son went to Grace Filled Beginnings in Plymouth until just recently, and says she doesn’t think other parents are even aware of the COVID-19 outbreak in the daycare.
Bowman says she’s in a situation where CPS is involved but said she’s in the process of getting her son back, so that may be the reason she wasn’t told but she claims that isn’t a reason to not tell her about this situation.
A report came out Tuesday saying 8 staff members and 2 children had the virus in the facility.
The state Department of Health and Human Services said the person who died was a staff member at Grace Filled Beginnings and this is the first reported cluster death at a childcare facility in our state so far.
Neighbors said that a lot of things are swept under the rug in Plymouth, so they aren’t surprised they didn’t know but they are now more worried than ever.
People around Plymouth said that even though the daycare may seem like they have closed, they are still operating and allowing kids to come in every single day.
And while I was out in Plymouth Thursday, I saw multiple cars pull up and pick up children.
The daycare refrained from making a statement.
Washington County is reporting four deaths sand 131 cases related to COVID-19.
