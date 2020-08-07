Closed Atlantic Beach parking lots could soon reopen

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Town leaders in Atlantic Beach have taken measures to enforce social distancing on their beaches and one of those measures could soon be ending.

The town has had two of its public parking lots closed since June.

Mayor Trace Cooper says the idea was to make less parking available to reduce the number of people on the beach. That allows for more social distancing on the sand.

Mayor Cooper says the town plans to reopen the lots in the next week or so.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.