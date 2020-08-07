Citizen complaints lead to drug arrest in Vanceboro

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man on drug charges after receiving complaints that he was dealing drugs in a store parking lot.

Monday the Craven County Sheriff’s Office started investigating the sale of illegal narcotics in the parking lot of Mills Country Store in Vanceboro.

During the investigation, officers say they saw 38-year-old Terry Keys of Edward selling drugs in the parking lot. Officers say they found heroin, cocaine, and $1,100 in Keys’ vehicle.

Keys is charged with felony possession with intent manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin and felony possession with intent to sell, and deliver cocaine.

Keys is being held under a $15,000 secured bond in the Craven County jail.

