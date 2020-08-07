Churches Outreach Network holds emergency supply drive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With Tuesday’s tornado damage in Bertie County, many people in eastern Carolina are coming together to help out.

In Greenville Thursday afternoon, Churches Outreach Network and volunteers collected needed supplies at the Greenville Boulevard Walmart.

Rev. Rodney Coles says they are trying to get donations like food, clothing, and paper products to help those victims in Bertie Bounty until assistance arrives from the national and state level.

Coles says, “It takes a while for them to come down. They are not just going to come over. When we want to drink some water today we can’t wait for a truck. But with today we are just going to put a bandaid on a surgery till the doctor gets here, we are just putting a bandaid on till the surgeon gets here.”

Rev. Coles is also asking for donations like diapers, baby essentials, cleaning kits, and also pet supplies.

