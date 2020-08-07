Advertisement

Boat company expanding and adding more jobs in the East

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - World Cat has been building boats at their Tarboro Plant since 2002, and with the demand for boats growing, they’re expanding. Andrew Brown is the President of World Cat. He said, “In addition to the 60 jobs in Greenville, we need 40 jobs in Tarboro.”

The new jobs in Greenville will be in a 230,000 square foot building on Staton Road, which was once the Old Camping World Distribution Center. World Cat said the larger facility allows them to build their 40-foot Catamaran Models.

The ENC Alliance helps bring businesses to Pitt County, and they are excited the boatbuilder has decided to expand in the East. Uconda Dunn with Greenville ENC Alliance said, “If we’re growing it and we’re growing it locally, that is helping us to create greater opportunities for the families in Eastern North Carolina.”

World Cat will fill positions in engineering, production, and sales at the new facility. Annual salaries of the new jobs will average at about $41,000. “With an average wage greater than the median income for Pitt County,” said Dunn.

Company owners said, the more you learn, the more you could make. “And as you develop more skills you earn more money,” said Brown.

The company expansion is an $8.9 million investment in Pitt County. “Glad to be able to grow it here, instead of seeing it go someplace else,” said Dunn.

