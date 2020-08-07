A Little Bit of Sunshine: A big delivery, a heroic rescue and a grand scavenger hunt

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

Here are the stories highlighted on August 7:

Liz’s Choice:

A couple in California had to postpone their wedding. But Domino’s Pizza definitely delivered!

The couple responded to a Domino’s ad offering pizza-themed wedding registries for couples who had to postpone their wedding this year. They were expecting $40 in pizza, but instead Domino’s paid their entire registry --all $4,000!

Austin’s Choice:

First responders ended up with a little ray of sunshine after the storm.

Greenville police and firefighters were called to Greenville Boulevard near 10th Street for a wreck. Two people were taken to Vidant Medical Center for what appeared to be minor injuries.

As they were about leave, first responders kept hearing a small cry coming from one of the cars. They found a tiny kitten trapped in an engine of one of the cars.

They were able to save the kitten, who wasn’t hurt.

Police say none of the people involved in the crash own the kitten and they don’t know how it got stuck in the car’s engine.

Jim’s Choice:

Jim’s brother, Ed Howard, has found a way to do good while having fun during social distancing! He is taking part in an international scavenger hunt called “Gish” (Greatest International Scavenger Hunt).

Teams around the world compete in over 220 challenges that mix silly tasks with acts of kindness. Ed has built a socially distant bike, made a hat out of aluminum foil and has even gotten a news team (WITN News at Sunrise) to mention his team name “Gish + Chips” on air.

Teams register and for every registration fee, they’ll send 10 meals to kids who usually rely on schools and after-school programs to get their food through No Kids Hungry and Save the Children.

