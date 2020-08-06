Worker dies after outbreak at Plymouth daycare center

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A worker has died from COVID-19 after state health officials say there was an outbreak at a childcare facility.

The state Department of Health & Human Services said the person was a staff member at Grace Filled Beginnings in Plymouth.

A report issued Tuesday shows that eight staff members and two children had the virus at the childcare facility.

It is believed to the first cluster death at a state childcare facility.

Washington County is reporting four deaths and 131 cases from COVID-19.

