Advertisement

Tarboro boat builder bringing 60 jobs to Greenville

(WITN)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina boatbuilder is expanding and bringing new jobs to Greenville.

World Cat will open up a new production facility costing $8.8 million.

The company plans to add 60 jobs in Greenville.

World Cat makes outboard power catamarans and its parent company, HC Composites LLC, has been headquartered in Tarboro since 2002.

The company will keep its plant in Tarboro, which employs 180 people.

Annual salaries for the new jobs will be $41,085, bringing nearly $2.5 million in payroll impact for Pitt County.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce helped by giving the company a $180,000 performance-based grant.

A performance-based grant of $180,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate World Cat’s expansion in North Carolina.

World Cat says the new 230,000 square foot building will help position the company for long-term growth.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Eight housing authorities receive grants to fight COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Eight housing authorities in Eastern North Carolina are getting additional help to fight COVID-19.

News

COVID-19: Pasquotank County reports 19th death

Updated: 1 hours ago
Figures released Wednesday afternoon show there have been 2,050 fatalities in North Carolina.

Local

Pitt County Arts Council helping artists during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
The Pitt County Arts Council launched the Artist Support Grant to provide direct support to artists during the pandemic.

News

Crews respond to massive overnight fire in Brunswick County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two homes have been destroyed, after a multi-structure fire on Concord Street in Ocean Isle Beach.

Latest News

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Staying hot & muggy with scattered PM storms

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Highs will range between 88 and 90 degrees most days this week. Scattered storms possible each afternoon.

News

Summer Camp finds success staying Coronavirus free

Updated: 12 hours ago
Summer Camp finds success staying Coronavirus free

News

ECU Puts Plans in place to ensure student safety

Updated: 12 hours ago
ECU Puts Plans in place to ensure student safety

News

Beachgoers face increased rip current risk following Isaias

Updated: 12 hours ago
Beachgoers face increased rip current risk following Isaias

News

Businesses weigh in on Phase Two extension

Updated: 12 hours ago
Safer at Home Phase Two will now be extended for 5 more weeks which means businesses who haven’t been open since March, have to keep their doors closed.

Hurricane

Beachgoers face increased rip current risk following Isaias

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
While many across the east are picking up the pieces left from Hurricane Isaias, leaders in at least one beach community along the largely-spared coast now face concerns about increased rip currents after the storm.