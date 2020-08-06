Tarboro boat builder bringing 60 jobs to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina boatbuilder is expanding and bringing new jobs to Greenville.

World Cat will open up a new production facility costing $8.8 million.

The company plans to add 60 jobs in Greenville.

World Cat makes outboard power catamarans and its parent company, HC Composites LLC, has been headquartered in Tarboro since 2002.

The company will keep its plant in Tarboro, which employs 180 people.

Annual salaries for the new jobs will be $41,085, bringing nearly $2.5 million in payroll impact for Pitt County.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce helped by giving the company a $180,000 performance-based grant.

A performance-based grant of $180,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate World Cat’s expansion in North Carolina.

World Cat says the new 230,000 square foot building will help position the company for long-term growth.

“North Carolina has been a strong partner for World Cat the past 20 years and is a big part of our success. World Cat is a people business: our boats are designed and built by exceptional people, sold by exceptional people, and serviced by exceptional people so our customers have a fantastic experience.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.