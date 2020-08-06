Shooting of eight-year-old appears to be accidental

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount say it appears an eight-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his father.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on Avondale Avenue.

The boy was hit in the abdomen and was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The shooting remains under investigation and police are asking if anyone has information on what happened to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

