Advertisement

Shooting of eight-year-old appears to be accidental

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount say it appears an eight-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his father.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on Avondale Avenue.

The boy was hit in the abdomen and was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The shooting remains under investigation and police are asking if anyone has information on what happened to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Woman’s body found in Kinston identified

Updated: moments ago
Carolyn Suggs was 49 years old and lived in Kinston, police say.

Coronavirus

Worker dies after outbreak at Plymouth daycare center

Updated: 37 minutes ago
DHHS says this is the first reported cluster death at a childcare facility in the state.

News

Greenville middle school suffers Hurricane Isaias damage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A Greenville middle school wasn’t spared damage from Hurricane Isaias.

Coronavirus

Mass testing of prison inmates complete

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state Department of Public Safety says 619 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Man accused of running vehicle into Jones County deputy cruiser

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A man is facing charges after a sheriff’s office says he rammed a vehicle with two deputies inside.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

COVID-19: Craven County reports two more deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Craven County Health Department says one resident died on Tuesday and another on Wednesday.

News

Chihuahua saves Oriental man’s life after stroke

Updated: 4 hours ago
Rudy Armstrong, a Navy veteran who lives on his houseboat he built in Oriental, recently had a stroke.

News

Tarboro boat builder bringing 60 jobs to Greenville

Updated: 4 hours ago
World Cat makes outboard power catamarans and its parent company, HC Composites LLC, has been headquartered in Tarboro since 2002.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Seasonable summer temps with scattered storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Highs will range between 88 and 90 degrees most days this week. Scattered storms possible each afternoon.